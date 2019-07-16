Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut July 16th, 2019

What were you doing fifty years ago? If you’re of the age where you can remember that far back, chances are you were glued to the television, because fifty years ago today the Apollo Eleven astronauts lifted off to go to the moon, and everybody was watching.

Just four days later, Neil Armstrong took that “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind” as he stepped onto the lunar surface. But what you may not know is that the mission’s subtitle could have been “Made in Connecticut,” because so much of what got Apollo Eleven to the moon and back was developed and made right here.



And speaking of the Apollo Eleven anniversary, have you ever heard of Astrotourism? It is a recent travel trend that has gained popularity across the world. It includes planning your travels with astronomical activities in mind, such as star and moon gazing.

And with both shoreline and countryside, Connecticut has a number of great spaces for enjoying and learning about astronomy—from star parties to moonlight adventures and even Apollo Eleven fiftieth anniversary events happening this week. We'll give you a few to consider: