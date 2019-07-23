Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut July 23rd, 2019

Okay, moms and dads – or people thinking about becoming moms and dads – Connecticut is the place for you, especially if, like most of us, you’re trying to balance your family life with your working life. That’s according to the financial-news website WalletHub, which is out with its rankings of best states for working parents. Find out where The Nutmeg State ranks....



AND



What’s one of summer’s greatest seasonal delights? Ice cream! In fact, this past Sunday was National Ice Cream Day, and because there are so many wonderful places in our state to grab a delicious scoop, we can celebrate all summer long. From award-wining sundaes to one-of-kind flavors—here are just a few places where you can indulge your ice cream craving in Connecticut.