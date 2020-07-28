Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut July 28th 2020

Connecticut’s efforts to create a strong talent-to-jobs pipeline got some good news recently.

Last week the Governor announced a new office called the Connecticut Workforce Unit. As part of the state Department of Economic and Community Development, the Unit will work alongside the Department of Labor and the Governor’s Workforce Council on a statewide plan for workforce development.

AND

It’s picking season in Connecticut! From strawberries and peaches to blueberries and raspberries, right now is the perfect time to pick some of your favorite fruit. Connecticut Farms have worked hard to update their pick-your-own procedures to keep customers safe. We'll give you a few to consider visiting!