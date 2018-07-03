Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut July 3rd, 2018

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD ABOUT CONNECTICUT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:



Tomorrow, of course, is Independence Day, when we celebrate the day back in 1776 when our country declared itself free from the British. Today, though, let’s talk about a different kind of independence – energy independence, where we don’t have to rely on any other country to meet our needs. To achieve energy independence means we’ve got to take full advantage of renewable sources like wind and solar. But what happens if the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining? A Connecticut company may have the answer!



And in keeping with the theme…If you and your family and friends are looking for ways to celebrate this Independence Day, there is no shortage of special events and activities throughout Connecticut. We will give you a few fun ideas!