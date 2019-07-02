Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut July 7th 2019

Connecticut is a great place to live, work and play. A lot of us who are thinking about taking a job think about the “live” and the “play,” but the “work” is what enables us to live and play. And that’s one more reason to consider Connecticut, because we’ve got some of the best employers headquartered right here!

AND

Fourth of July has crept up on us once again. And if you haven’t made plans yet, then don’t worry, because there are plenty of celebrations happening throughout the state starting tomorrow. From boat excursions to scavenger hunts — here are just a few great Fourth of July events happening in Connecticut!