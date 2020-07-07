Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut July 7th, 2020
Connecticut’s biotech companies continue to make progress in the research and development of treatments for cancer and other diseases, and two of them have recently received additional funding.
AND
We all know Connecticut is a beautiful state. A great way to see more of it is by visiting one of the state’s many tourism attractions. Many attractions have reopened and are ready to welcome visitors back, safely.
We'll give you a few to consider!