Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut June 12th, 2018

This Saturday is a big day for commuters in Connecticut – especially people who commute up and down the I-ninety-one corridor every day. Saturday is the day when the new rail line connecting Hartford with New Haven and Springfield begins service.

It’s called the Hartford Line, and on weekdays during rush hour it’s going to run every half hour between New Haven and Hartford, with stops in Wallingford, Meriden, Berlin in between. Some of those trains will continue to Springfield, making stops in Windsor and Windsor Locks as well.



This Sunday we celebrate Father’s Day. And what better way to honor dear old Dad than with a fun family outing? A few of Connecticut’s exciting attractions are rolling out the red carpet in honor of dads this weekend!