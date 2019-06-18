Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut June 18th 2019

Connecticut has been making cool things for centuries. This morning I want to talk about two things to add to that long, long list.

We all remember “it takes a licking and keeps on ticking” – Timex, of course. Timex was started in Waterbury in eighteen-fifty-four, and they just started making a new high-end line of watches, we will tell you all details!



AND



Summertime fun is in full swing with lots happening this weekend, including Connecticut’s Historic Gardens Day on Sunday.

This is a special state-wide celebration in honor of Connecticut’s Historic Gardens, which consists of fifteen sites, many of which are hosting special activities this Sunday. We'll give you a few!



CLICK HER TO ENTER TO WIN THE JUNE CT VIST PRIZE PACK

The lucky winner of the June C-T-visit Prize Pack will receive:

A gift certificate for a one-day paddle board or kayak rental for four people at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak. Collinsville Canoe and Kayak is located on the Farmington River and is one of New England's largest specialty paddle sport shops. The shop offers retail sales, rentals, lessons and onsite access to Upper Mill Pond.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt.