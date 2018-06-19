Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut June, 19th 2018

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD ABOUT CONNECTICUT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:



The new Fortune 500 is out. That’s the list of the largest companies in the country – it’s kind of the social register for blue-chip businesses. And once again, Connecticut is well represented.

Our state has long been known as the home of corporate headquarters, and this year is no exception. In fact, this year there are 16 Connecticut-based companies on the list – that’s the same as we had in 2013. And,pssssst! by the way, Massachusetts only has twelve.

This week is certainly an exciting one for Connecticut golf fans. The Travelers Championship started yesterday and continues through Sunday in Cromwell. It’s one of the P-G-A Tour’s most well-attended events, and its two-thousand-seventeen tournament was named the “Most Fan-Friendly Event” and “Tournament of the Year” by the P-G-A Tour.

Tickets are still on sale, and all veterans and active-duty and reserve military personnel receive free admission courtesy of Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue. Bring your friends or families, because this action-packed tournament has something for everyone!