Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut June 23rd, 2020

With Phase 2 of Reopen Connecticut in full swing, the State has announced a new 1.2 million dollar marketing campaign to reinvigorate tourism. The campaign was created to help generate revenues for the thousands of tourism businesses across the state impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Set to begin this week, the campaign called, “So Good to See You, Connecticut,” encourages both Connecticut residents and likely travelers from neighboring states to explore all Connecticut has to offer through fresh eyes.

AND

And if you’re looking to venture out now, many of Connecticut’s craft breweries are open and ready to welcome customers back indoors and out.

We'll give you a few to consider visting!