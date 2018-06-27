Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut June 25th, 2018

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD ABOUT CONNCTICUT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:



Did you know that about twenty-five million Americans have asthma? Or that eleven million more have been diagnosed with C-O-P-D? How many of us know someone who uses a nebulizer – that’s the machine that pumps a medicated mist the patient inhales to get relief?

If you’ve seen a nebulizer, you know they’re kind of clunky – you’ve got the compressor that sits on a table, the tubes, the wires, the mask. It can be cumbersome – and you have to be next to that table to use it.

A Connecticut startup is aiming to change all that. The company is called Convexity Scientific, and they have invented the Flyp (say “flip”) – a pocket-sized nebulizer. It has no tubes, no mask and you charge it with a U-S-B connection!



Last Thursday was the first official day of summer. But if you haven’t figured out your plans just yet, don’t worry.

There are lots of new and exciting activities going on all over Connecticut this summer.

We give you just a few to add to your Connecticut summer bucket list!