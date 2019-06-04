Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut June 4th, 2019

On a warm summer day, there really is nothing like a cool, refreshing beer. And in Connecticut, we’ve got lots of choices of lagers, stouts, I-P-As and other varieties brewed right here in our state. Just take a look at the beer aisle in your favorite supermarket or package store and see for yourself. And as you’re perusing all those bottles and cans, you’ll start to get an idea that beer has become big business in Connecticut. In fact, a new report showed that beer is worth more than three billion dollars to the state’s economy.

Is there a Connecticut museum or attraction that you’ve been wanting to visit, but haven’t? Or a favorite place that you’ve been wanting to revisit? Well now’s your chance. This Saturday is Connecticut Open House Day and over two-hundred tourism destinations across the state will be offering free or discounted admission or special offers to Connecticut residents, including arts and cultural venues, historical sites, museums, carousels, vineyards, farms and restaurants.