Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut June 5th, 2018

About Connecticut Open House Day:

Now in its 14th year is a One-day statewide event designed to showcase Connecticut’s mix of history, art, culture and tourism

It's a Special opportunity for Connecticut residents to be tourists in their own backyard

Hundreds of destinations – from well-known attractions to hidden gems – take part each year

This year (Saturday, June 9):

Over 230 destinations from across the state will offer free or discounted admission or special offers to Connecticut residents

Free admission at more than 85 attractions, including museums and historical sites

Free tours at over 25 properties, including some that are rarely open to the public

Special offers and giveaways at more than 100 businesses, including hotels and art galleries

Special activities throughout the state include:

Farm and house tours

Antique car, boat and train rides

Kayak and paddleboard rentals

Food and beverage tastings

Participating attractions in Greater Hartford, include:

Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington – Buy one admission get one free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, Hartford – Free admission, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Connecticut Historical Society, Hartford – Free admission to the galleries, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mark Twain House & Museum, Hartford – Reduced admission, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lutz Children’s Museum, Manchester – Free admission, 12-5 p.m.

The full list of participating attractions and offers is available at www.CTvisit.com.

Connecticut Open House Day is a great way to kick off the summer tourism season!