Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut June 9th, 2020

For those of us looking to avoid the grocery store, food wholesalers in the state that normally supply commercial customers, are offering curbside pickup for consumers. We have some great options for you!

AND

If you’re eager to get out in Connecticut and not sure what to do, try planning a day or evening outside at one of the state’s scenic vineyards. Vineyards were included in the Phase 1 reopening and are excited to welcome back customers. Most of Connecticut’s vineyards and wineries feature extensive grounds with plenty of outdoor seating, making it easy for visitors to both enjoy great wine and views while also safely distancing themselves from one another. Here are a few vineyards to consider for your next outing!