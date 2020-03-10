Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut, March 10th, 2020

One of the things we discuss most often is innovation, and there’s a good reason for that – Connecticut just keeps coming up with new, inventive ways to make our lives easier and better. No matter how big or complex the challenge, we come up with a way to overcome it. We’ve got three more examples!

AND

March is Women’s History Month – a time to celebrate the vital role of women in American history. And there are a lot of exciting ways to celebrate right here in Connecticut. In fact, many tourism attractions throughout the state honor women from Connecticut who influenced American history.



CLICK HERE to be the lucky winner of the March CTvisit Prize Pack!

A Gift Certificate for a one-night stay-over package with breakfast for two at the Holiday Inn Bridgeport. The Holiday Inn Bridgeport features newly renovated guest rooms, an onsite restaurant, indoor pool and other great amenities. Located on Fairfield County’s gold coast, it’s convenient location is nearby many top attractions. For more information, visit www.ctvisit.com/listings/bridgeport-holiday-inn-conference-center.

$50 Gift Card to Tequila Escape Kitchen and Bar in Ridgefield. Tequila Escape Kitchen and Bar offers a unique Latin, Mexican, South American Fusion dining and drinking experience. All food and beverages are crafted with fresh quality ingredients. For more information, visit www.tequilaescape.com/.

Two Passes, each good for free admission for four people, to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is the state’s only zoo. It features primarily North and South American animals and several endangered species, including two rare Amur Leopard cubs. And it’s open all year round! For more information, visit: www.ctvisit.com/listings/connecticuts-beardsley-zoo.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt. For more information, visit www.CTvisit.com.