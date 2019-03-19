Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut March 19th, 2019

Today is a holiday for hoop junkies – it’s the start of N-C-A-A March Madness! So make sure you’ve got your brackets filled out before the first game tips off later today in Dayton, Ohio. We’re going to get our own piece of March Madness right here in Hartford, where they’ll play first-round games Thursday and Saturday at the X-L Center.

AND

Can you believe it? Tomorrow is the official first day of spring. The temps have already started to get warmer and soon the flowers will be blooming. So, get out and celebrate the new season by spending some time outdoors. We'll tell you a few ways you can get outside this weekend in Connecticut!



Check out the podcast below!