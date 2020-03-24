Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut March 20th, 2020

We know that the coronavirus, and its impact on our lives, is top of mind for all of us. So, as we navigate these uncertain times together, we’re going to be highlighting some of the more positive stories coming out of these strange times. That includes stories about Connecticut businesses making real progressin the fight against the disease; businesses that are positively impacting others; and businesses thatare offering people ways to enrich their lives and have a much needed smile while we all social distance.

Here in Connecticut, we have a world-class bioscience sector that’s on the front lines of combatting this disease.

One of the problems we’ve heard about is the lack of testing kits, and how long it takes to get results. In Guilford, a company named Bio-Med Devices, who recently launched a revolutionary hand-held ultrasound machine, is working around the clock to develop an at-home test kit that provides instant results. Bio-Med Device’s CEO had another Connecticut company that used high-speed D-N-A sequencing to help control previous outbreaks of other diseases.

The long-term answer to battling COVID-19 is a vaccine, and once again, Connecticut is in the at the forefront. At least two companies and one university are working on vaccines.

Protein Sciences in Meriden is collaborating with the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on a vaccine based on one they developed for the SARS outbreak several years ago.

CaroGen, located in Farmington also developed a vaccine for SARS. Now they’re partnering with Yale to use that research as the basis for developing a coronavirus vaccine. The reason? SARS and the coronavirus are genetically similar.

In a time like this, we really appreciate having so many world-class scientists here in Connecticut.

We are all spending more time inside these days – that’s for sure.But that doesn’t mean you and your family can’t stay engaged. Many of Connecticut’s touristattractions are offering new online experiences, virtual tours, live-streams and educational contentas a way to entertainkids and familiesduring this time.

We’ll be sharing more of these in the coming weeks, but here are just a few online experiences to get you started:

The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk is sharing videos and creating interactive socialmedia experiences about what’s happening at the aquarium. This includes a live Q-and-A session every afternoon at three PM on their Facebook page, highlighting different animals including sea turtles, seals and more.

Tune in next week for more ideas.