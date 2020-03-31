Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut March 31st, 2020

One term we’ve become familiar with over the last few weeks is P-P-E – personal protective equipment. Things like masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other things that protect the health of the people who are taking care of us when we get sick. With the increasing number of people going to the hospital with COVID-Nineteen, there’s a shortage of P-P-E. Organizations and businesses from around the state are stepping up to alleviate that shortage.

For example, a company in Danbury called Enhance-a-Colour,which uses large-format printersto make things like banners and displays, has begun making clear plastic face shields. They first produced these face shield to protect their employees, but they soon figured out how to rampup production and they’re now producing thousands of face shields for the healthcare professionals who desperately need them

Modern Plastics of Shelton has also gotten into the face-shield business. Before all this, Modern Plasticsmade high-performance engineered plastics for defense and aerospace, chemical and constructionbusinesses.When the need arose, they shifted some of their focus and are nowproducing thousands of infection-control face shields.

Finally, even the state Department of Corrections is pitching in.The unit thatemploys inmates and teaches them job skillshas shifted their attention from making furniture and highway signsto making cloth face masks. The cloth face masks are not as effective as N-95 masks, but they can be used in emergency situations when N95 masks are unavailable. The unit developed a prototype for the cloth mask last week and have already made thousands of masks for doctors, nurses and other health care workers.

It’s going to take all of us to get through this pandemic. It’s great to see Connecticut companies pitching in to help –resourcefulness is another great thing about Connecticut.

TOURISM STORY

And we have more online experiences to share this week. From virtual tours to live-streams, here’s a few Connecticut tourism attractions that are providing at-home activities to entertainkids and families during this time:

Mystic Aquarium has a live feed on their website where you can watch the penguins throughout the day. Also check out their Facebook page for daily content, including Q-and-A segments and Facebook Lives with animals such as alligators, beluga whales, penguins and more. Or, watch their online video series "Aquarium Rehab" to go behind the scenes with the animal care professionals.

There's also the Mark Twain House andMuseum in Hartford, which features a virtual tour on its website of the twenty-five room Victorian mansion where Mark Twain lived and wrote. The museum will also be hosting virtual lectures in the coming weeks.

And EverWonder Children's Museum in Newtown is posting a new daily series on their blog, featuring themed tips, challenges, experiments, downloads, videos and morethat cover a variety of topics—from poetry and math to edible engineering and photography.

Tune in next week for some more ideas.