Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut March 5th, 2019

Speaking of sweet treats, did you know that it’s officially maple season? Also known as sugaring season, this time of year in New England yields the best temperatures for the rising of sap. And according to the Maple Syrup Producers Association of Connecticut, there are over thirty local sugar houses across the state that produce maple products and syrup.

We'll tell you about a few sugar houses and maple festivals where you can see firsthand how maple syrup is made!



A one-year family membership and two day passes to the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London. The Lyman Allyn Art Museum houses a collection of over 17,000 objects, and features southeastern Connecticut’s most distinguished collection of American and European fine and decorative art. The Museum recently installed a new permanent exhibition exploring the rich and varied work of Louis Comfort Tiffany. Outside, a sculpture trail is surrounded by 12 acres of gardens and lawn. For more information, visit http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/lyman-allyn-art-museum.

A private tour for two people to The Glass House in New Canaan. The Glass House, a National Trust Historic Site, was built by the famous architect Philip Johnson between 1949 and 1995. The 49-acre landscape features 14 structures including the Glass House. On a private tour, you’ll get unparalleled access to the buildings, art and design collections and landscape. For more information, visit http://theglasshouse.org/visit/.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt. For more information, visit www.CTvisit.com.