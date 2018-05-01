Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 1, 2018

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is brought to you by:



Vernon Manor

This is National Small Business Week

It’s a chance to spotlight people who help make our economy grow

Let’s take a closer look..

In Connecticut, about thirty-four percent of all businesses are small businesses

Those small businesses employ over seven-hundred-thirty-five thousand people

That’s almost one out of every two workers in our state

Small businesses are more than just the mom-and-pop store down the street

They’re in construction, manufacturing, transportation, information technology, bioscience and MORE!!

AND

April showers really do bring May flowers! From breathtaking roses to gorgeous daffodils, Connecticut is home to a wide variety of flora for your viewing enjoyment. Check out what’s blooming this weekend!