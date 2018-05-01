Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 1, 2018
This is National Small Business Week
It’s a chance to spotlight people who help make our economy grow
Let’s take a closer look..
In Connecticut, about thirty-four percent of all businesses are small businesses
Those small businesses employ over seven-hundred-thirty-five thousand people
That’s almost one out of every two workers in our state
Small businesses are more than just the mom-and-pop store down the street
They’re in construction, manufacturing, transportation, information technology, bioscience and MORE!!
AND
April showers really do bring May flowers! From breathtaking roses to gorgeous daffodils, Connecticut is home to a wide variety of flora for your viewing enjoyment. Check out what’s blooming this weekend!