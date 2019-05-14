Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 14th 2019

So maybe one night you don’t feel like cooking. Or maybe you’re out and about and you’re looking for a place to eat. Connecticut has some of the best high-end restaurants in the country, but this time you don’t feel like doing anything fancy. Well, Connecticut’s got you covered.

The foodie website The Daily Meal recently came out with lists of America’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and greatest old-school pizzerias. And as you’d expect, both lists are dotted with Connecticut places to dine!!

AND

Did you know that Connecticut has over thirty performing arts theaters throughout the state and of those theaters, five are Tony Award-winners?

Connecticut’s theater scene is very exciting, with new shows and performances rolling out every month. Here are a few noteworthy theaters to consider if you’re looking to catch a show this spring and summer!

The lucky winner of the May CTvisit Prize Pack will receive:

CLICK HERE TO GET ENTERED!!

• A gift certificate for two seats on a group Elm City Party Bike Tour in New Haven. Elm City Party Bike is New England’s first fifteen-seat pedaled party bike that takes visitors on sightseeing tours and restaurant crawls through New Haven.

• A gift certificate for two adult climbing passes to Fields of Fire Adventure Park in Mystic. Fields of Fire Adventure Park is an aerial adventure park set on fifty-acres of woodlands, featuring over seventy-six elevated obstacles including fourteen zip lines.

• And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt.