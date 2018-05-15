Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 15, 2018

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is brought to you by:



Vernon Manor

Connecticut is famous around the world for lots of things

I could spend this entire report just naming them all

And now we can add one more to the list!



AND



Everyone’s buzzing about Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s upcoming royal wedding, and if you have royal fever, Connecticut has just the cure!

A number of destinations are hosting events this Saturday to celebrate the fairytale wedding...