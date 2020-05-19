Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 19th, 2020

Beginning tomorrow, some retail stores and malls will open their doors as part of Phase One of the state’s Reopen Connecticut plan. In order to open, businesses must agree to adhere to the public safety guidelines developed by the state. Businesses must also self-certify that they will follow these guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.



Among the businesses that are allowed to begin re-opening tomorrow are restaurants for outdoor dining only, outdoor recreation areas and outdoor areas of museums and zoos. Here are just a few Connecticut attractions with outdoor areas that are planning to open this week. Each has implemented important changes and rules to keep visitors safe.