Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 22nd, 2018

May 22, 2018
Mary Scanlon
Memorial Day

Features
Are you still cleaning up from the storms last week? Lots of towns still have places to clean up or things to fix. Leave it to Connecticut ingebuity to solve those peoblems! Learn more about SeeClickFix
This year marks the 150th anniversary of Memorial day. And while you're getting ready to fire up the grill or head to the beach this weekend, consider instead one of these unique Memorial Day events in Connecticut.

