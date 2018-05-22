Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 22nd, 2018

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut brought to you by:



Vernon Manor

Are you still cleaning up from the storms last week? Lots of towns still have places to clean up or things to fix. Leave it to Connecticut ingebuity to solve those peoblems! Learn more about SeeClickFix

AND

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Memorial day. And while you're getting ready to fire up the grill or head to the beach this weekend, consider instead one of these unique Memorial Day events in Connecticut.