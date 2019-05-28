Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 28th, 2019

Bioscience is big business in Connecticut, and getting bigger all the time. It’s not just the big companies we all know – Connecticut is home to lots of smaller companies across the state that are doing remarkable work to help make us healthier.

Next week, four of those smaller companies will be in Philadelphia, showing off in front of investors, colleagues and the bioscience community in the Connecticut pavilion at the Bio International convention.



AND



Do you know what takes place on the first Saturday in June? National Trails Day! Formed by the American Hiking Society, Trails Day features over one thousand public events around the country.

And get this: Connecticut is home to the largest National Trails Day celebration in the nation, with over two-hundred-and-fifty events to choose from. Events are free and include hikes, family walks, trail runs, paddles, bike rides and more.