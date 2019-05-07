Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 7th 2019

Innovation is at the center of the Connecticut story – more than manufacturing, more than even pizza. Connecticut innovations have helped put jets in the sky and submarines at the bottom of the sea. And this summer, when we’re marking the fiftieth anniversary of the first moon landing -- take a good look at the astronauts’ space suits, because they were made right here in Connecticut!

AND

Don’t forget, this Sunday is Mother’s Day. And if you haven’t figured out what to do yet, don’t worry, there is still time to plan something special. There are lots of destinations in Connecticut that are rolling out the red carpet for moms this weekend. We've got a few to consider:



GET REGISTERED TO WIN THE WRCH CT VISIT PRIZE PACK!

The lucky winner of the May CTvisit Prize Pack will receive:

A gift certificate for two seats on a group Elm City Party Bike Tour in New Haven. Elm City Party Bike is New England’s first 15-seat pedaled party bike that takes visitors on sightseeing tours and restaurant crawls through New Haven. For more information, visit http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/elm-city-party-bike

A gift certificate for two adult climbing passes to Fields of Fire Adventure Park in Mystic. Fields of Fire Adventure Park is an aerial adventure park set on 50-acres of woodlands, featuring over 76 elevated obstacles including 14 zip lines. For more information, visit http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/fields-fire-adventure-park

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt.

ENTER NOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!