Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 8, 2018
May 8, 2018
Tell Me Something Good About Conecticut is brought to you by:
A few days ago there was big news about Electric Boat
They’re going to grow their workforce to more than thirteen thousand people in Connecticut. Electric Boat’s growth is something good for Connecticut – the entire state...
AND
This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and if you don’t know what you’re doing yet, don’t worry.
Moms love making new memories with their families, and what better way to do that than with a fun scenic adventure in Connecticut – whether by land, air, or water.