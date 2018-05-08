Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 8, 2018

Tell Me Something Good About Conecticut is brought to you by:



Vernon Manor

A few days ago there was big news about Electric Boat

They’re going to grow their workforce to more than thirteen thousand people in Connecticut. Electric Boat’s growth is something good for Connecticut – the entire state...

AND

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and if you don’t know what you’re doing yet, don’t worry.

Moms love making new memories with their families, and what better way to do that than with a fun scenic adventure in Connecticut – whether by land, air, or water.