Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut November 10th, 2020

Governor Lamont announced a few necessary changes last week in order to keep our state safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.Those changes included moving back to Phase 2.1, a slightly modified version of the Phase 2 rules. The new changes were put into effect last Friday.

AND



Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Even though the holiday will look different this year, there are still plenty of ways to make it memorable—and support Connecticut businesses. If you’re preparing your own meal, consider shopping for fresh ingredients at one of Connecticut’s local farms.