Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut November 12th, 2019

In case that snow we saw on the news the other day wasn’t enough of a reminder, the holidays are fast approaching. If you like to give a bottle of something special as a gift, look no further than right here in Connecticut. Our state has a large and growing list of brewers, cideries, distillers and wineries making some really great, really interesting beverages. I want to tell you about two of them that we’ve heard about recently!!

AND

Sunday is National Take-a-Hike Day, a great opportunity to get outside before the snow and cold really set in. There are hundreds of miles of scenic hiking trails throughout Connecticut, including fifty-one miles of the Appalachian Trail.

Here are just a few noteworthy towns and trails to consider for great hiking in Connecticut!

CLICK HERE to enter to be the lucky winner of the November CTvisit Prize Pack !

• Two lift ticket vouchers valid for the 2019-2020 season at Ski Sundown. From early December through late March, Ski Sundown in New Hartford is open for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities. It features various terrain choices, five ski lifts, a full-service rental shop, two food courts, après-ski lounge and more. For more information, visit: www.ctvisit.com/listings/ski-sundown.

• A voucher good for 4 tickets to any performance of The Nutcracker Suite & Spicy at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford. Now celeberating it’s 10th anniverisary, the Nutcracker Suite & Spicy production is a lively re-imagined performance of the holiday ballet classic. The show takes place at the Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford. For more information, visit: www.conneticdance.com/nutcracker2014.

• Free admission for 4 to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is the state’s only zoo featuring primarily North and South American animals and several endangered species, including two rare Amur Leopard cubs. For more information, visit: http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/connecticuts-beardsley-zoo.