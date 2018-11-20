Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut November 20th, 2018

One of the best things about Connecticut is innovation. It’s been in our D-N-A since the 1790s, when Eli Terry pioneered mass production of clocks. Toothpaste in a tube, submarines, hamburgers, the erector set, Scrabble … even the Almond Joy – all invented here in Connecticut!

Connecticut is consistently ranked one of the top states for innovation, and lately some of our most important creations have been in the area of health care.



The holiday shopping season is officially upon us. And if shopping local and supporting small Connecticut businesses is important to you, then make sure to participate in Small Business Saturday this weekend!