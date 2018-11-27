Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut November 27th, 2018
November 27, 2018
Today, instead of telling you just one good thing about Connecticut, we’re going to tell you three! And they’re all about our capital city, Hartford!
AND
So this Saturday marks not only the first day of December, but also National Christmas Lights Day! And lucky for us, Connecticut has some pretty incredible holiday light displays to visit with family and friends this season. We'll give you a few to consider!
Check out the podcast below!