Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut October 13th, 2018

Imagine you’ve been driving all day and you finally arrive at your hotel. You get up to your room and you stretch out on the bed, trying to recover from all those miles and all that traffic. Now all you want is a nice dinner. But where to go? A technology developed right here in Connecticut may have your answer.

AND



This Saturday is National Take a Hike Day — a great opportunity to get outside before the cold winter season sets in. There are hundreds of miles of scenic hiking trails in Connecticut, many of which can be found within our one hundred and ten state parks.