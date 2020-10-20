Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut October 20, 2020

BUSINESS STORY

• Did you know October is manufacturing month? Well, it is. And manufacturing is one of our state’s top industries. There are over 4,000 manufacturers in Connecticut that employ more than 160,000 people.

• Connecticut is looking tothe future for this important industry and providing students with opportunities to explore a career in this exciting industry.

• For starters, there’s the Connecticut’s Virtual Manufacturing Fair. This is an online fair where students can meet successful manufactures around the state and learn about the industry through virtual tours, interactive activities and games.

• Students can access the virtual fair on ctcreates.org and also find information about manufacturing programs that are currently being offered to students.

• To celebrate this special month, Middletown High School just launched a brand-new, state-of-the-art aerospace and manufacturing center. The center features virtual reality technology, flight simulators, drones and more.

• Students interested in aerospace or manufacturing can enroll in the school’s new program to take specialized courses in drone and flight science, mechanical technology, aerospace design and more.

• The program, which already has over 130 students enrolled, will provide job training, hands-on experience and college credit.

• That’s all really great news for Connecticut’s future in manufacturing!

TOURISM STORY

Get ready for some tricks and some treats because Halloween is right around the corner. Some of Connecticut’s Halloween attractions are starting to fill up fast, so make sure to grab your tickets soon. Here are just a few to consider:

For those looking for some not-so-scary fun with the family, try:

● Pumpkintown USA in East Hampton, a drive-through tour of the Pumpkintown Forest featuring over 30 Pumpkinhead people and scenes.

● There’s also Ray of Light Farm’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Drive Through in East Haddam, where you can roll through their decorated trail to see live, costumed characters.

● Also, The Shore Line Trolley Museum in East Haven, where you can enjoy a trolley ride to the museum’s pumpkin patch and take a self-guided tour of trolley barn.

Or for those looking for something a little spookier, check out:

● Spirits of Milford Ghost Walk, a 90-minute lantern-lit tour through downtown Milford filled with ghost stories that are sure to make you tremble.

● There’s also the Trail of Terror in Wallingford, a haunted trail walk where you’ll encounter nearly 100 frightening creatures along the way.

As a reminder, be sure to check out each destination’s website for new safety guidelines and hours before venturing out. And stay tuned for more updates next week.

