Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut October 23rd, 2018

October 23, 2018
Mary Scanlon
HONEY BEES

Photo 6950537 © Viktorfischer - Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features
Shows

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD ABOUT CONNECTICUT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

Vernon Manor
Vernon Manor

There’s a little company down in Norwich that just received a major honor. The SCORE Foundation, which is a national non-profit supported by the U-S Small Business Administration, just named its twenty-eighteen Outstanding Agricultural Small Business...

find out who...


AND 

And something else creating a lot of buzz right now? Halloween.

Yes, we’re nearly one week away from this spooky holiday. And if you’re looking to celebrate this year, trick-or-treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind experience in Connecticut.  

We'll give you a few Halloween-themed attractions and events to check out now:

 

Tags: 
Halloween
SMALL BUSINESS CT
ct tourism