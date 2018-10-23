Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut October 23rd, 2018

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD ABOUT CONNECTICUT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:



Vernon Manor

There’s a little company down in Norwich that just received a major honor. The SCORE Foundation, which is a national non-profit supported by the U-S Small Business Administration, just named its twenty-eighteen Outstanding Agricultural Small Business...find out who...



AND

And something else creating a lot of buzz right now? Halloween.

Yes, we’re nearly one week away from this spooky holiday. And if you’re looking to celebrate this year, trick-or-treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind experience in Connecticut.

We'll give you a few Halloween-themed attractions and events to check out now: