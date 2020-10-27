Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut October 27th 2020

The state continues to work hard to provide relief for small businesses and nonprofits in Connecticut that are negatively impacted by COVID-19. This week, Governor Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development unveiled a new grant program that could be a lifeline for these organizations.

AND

We’ve lucked out with a lot of great warm days this fall, but the brisk New England weather will be here before we know it. Now’s the time to make the most of the beautiful season with some last minute outdoor adventures!