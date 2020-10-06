Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut October 6th, 2020

October 6, 2020
There has  been a lot of big news at Bradley International Airport recently. Last week, the Connecticut Airport Authority announced a partnership with Connecticut-based lab Genesys Diagnostics and JetBlue.

AND

Connecticut is already starting to see some of the beautiful fall foliage it’s known for. Take advantage by planning a leaf peeping adventure. We'll give you a few destinations where you can have a unique foliage viewing experience!


 

