Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut September 10th 2019

When it comes to business, is there anything better than a growing company? Not only does it mean the people who started the company had a great idea, but it’s good news for their employees, their suppliers and the whole state. That’s why Inc magazine has some good news for Connecticut!

AND

In case you missed it, Saturday was National Beer Lovers Day and whether you consider yourself a beer aficionado or just someone who loves to sample new craft brews, then listen up.

Connecticut has over one hundred active breweries – and more coming. Most of these breweries feature tap rooms where visitors can hang out and sample varieties. Here are a few of the newest Connecticut breweries:



CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN THE SEPTEMBER CTVISIT PRIZE PACK

The lucky winner of the September CTvisit Prize Pack will receive:

A gift basket from Lyman Orchards filled with delicious goodies, a family four-pack to the Corn Maze, and a round of golf for four at Apple Nine.

A gift certificate for a one-day paddle board or kayak rental for four people at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak. Collinsville Canoe and Kayak is located on the Farmington River and is one of New England's largest specialty paddle sport shops. The shop offers retail sales, rentals, lessons and onsite access to Upper Mill Pond. For more information, visit http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/collinsville-canoe-kayak.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt. For more information, visit www.CTvisit.com.