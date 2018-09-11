Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut September 11th 2018

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is brought to you by:



Vernon Manor

We’ve mentioned in the past that Connecticut has been a leader in clean energy like fuel cells for a long time. Fun fact – did you know the fuel cells used on the Apollo moon missions almost fifty years ago were developed right here in Connecticut?

AND

Listen up beer lovers, Oktoberfest season is officially in full swing. Lucky for us, Connecticut has over sixty operational breweries and plenty of beer festivals happening in the next few weeks to celebrate.