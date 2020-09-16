Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut September 15th, 2020



Connecticut continues to be at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 vaccine available to the public may come from the Nutmeg State!

AND

Fall is quickly approaching and one of everyone’s favorite autumn activities is apple picking. Connecticut’s orchards are not only great places to pick-your-own, they also offer a variety of entertainment—from corn mazes to wineries. We'll give you a few to consider when planning your outing!