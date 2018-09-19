Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut September 19th, 2018

September 19, 2018
Mary Scanlon

Can you believe it? The Big E has begun. And at the center of all the fun, food and excitement is the Connecticut Building on the Avenue of the States. 

If you haven’t checked it out already, this year’s building features nearly sixty exhibitors, including thirteen new to the fair.
Plus, the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden is back and bigger than ever — offering beer and cider from over twenty breweries across the state!

