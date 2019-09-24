Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut September 24th 2019

We talk a lot about the exciting things coming out of Connecticut’s technology companies. In our little state there are thousands of companies working on the latest and greatest to make our lives a little better and help us do our jobs better. This morning, we talked about a couple more examples!

AND

Yesterday was the first official day of fall, kicking off a great time of year for agri-tourism. That’s exactly what it sounds like – tourism associated with agricultural activities, and it’s happening at farms and orchards all over Connecticut!





The lucky winner of the September CTvisit Prize Pack will receive:

A gift basket from Lyman Orchards filled with delicious goodies, a family four-pack to the Corn Maze, and a round of golf for four at Apple Nine.

A gift certificate for a one-day paddle board or kayak rental for four people at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak. Collinsville Canoe and Kayak is located on the Farmington River and is one of New England's largest specialty paddle sport shops. The shop offers retail sales, rentals, lessons and onsite access to Upper Mill Pond. For more information, visit http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/collinsville-canoe-kayak.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt. For more information, visit www.CTvisit.com.