Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut September 29th,2020

As Connecticut small businesses continue to navigate the impact of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the state is helping to lessen the burden on employers.Starting the week of October 5th, the Connecticut Department of Labor’s Shared Work program will be expanded to employers in industries beyond manufacturing.

Fall is officially here and it’s already looking like a work of art. And this year, a great way to experience all the beauty that fall in Connecticut has to offer is at one of the state’s new open-air art exhibits. The exhibits were created by art institutions and organizations throughout the state as a safe and socially distant outdoor activity. We'll give you a few to consider for your next outing: