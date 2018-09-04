Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut September 4th, 2018

Tell Me Something Good about Connecticut is brought to you by:



Vernon Manor

Labor Day has come and gone, and those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer are fading into our memories. With our lives again going full speed, we’re all getting caught back up on so many things. So let’s bring you up to date on some big doings in the tech world happening right here in Connecticut!!!

AND



And if you’re looking for another way to ease into the fall season, consider one of Connecticut’s many corn mazes — most of which just opened for the season. Many are open on the weekends and some are even open after dark.

We have a few corn mazes for you to check out now!