Tell Me Something Good: Staying Actives, Even Indoors

The holidays have come and gone, and now we’re in the thick of winter. The days have started getting longer, but if it’s too hard to tell, just listen to these quick little stories and feel the sun shining in!

AND

While the weather may be dreary, there’s still plenty of ways to stay active this season. Connecticut has plenty of indoor activities that’ll keep you moving even on the coldest days. We'll give you some great Connecticut venues to keep you moving indoors this winter!!





The lucky winner of the January CTvisit Prize Pack will receive:

Two passes, each good for free admission for four, to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is the state’s only zoo featuring primarily North and South American animals and several endangered species, including two rare Amur Leopard cubs. Open all year round. For more information, visit: www.ctvisit.com/listings/connecticuts-beardsley-zoo.

Two VIP tickets to Fright Haven’s Valentine’s Day Event in Stratford. Fright Haven is back with a special three-night-only Valentine’s Day-themed haunted house that’ll give you a peak into the ultimate date night gone wrong. Fright Haven is Connecticut’s largest and scariest indoor Haunted House attraction that features frightening events during and after Halloween. For more information, visit: www.frighthaven.com.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt. For more information, visit www.CTvisit.com.