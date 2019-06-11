Tell Me Something Good June 11th 2019

We know Connecticut has one of the best school systems in the country and some of the best colleges and universities in the world, so it’s no wonder young people come to Connecticut for their educations. But what about after they graduate and start families? Well, the evidence keeps rolling in that Connecticut is a great place for young people and we will fill you in!



AND



This Sunday is Father’s Day. If you’re still figuring out the perfect gift for Dad, then listen up. Nothing beats quality time, so plan a special outing that the entire family can enjoy together. We'll give you a few unique places to spend Father’s Day in Connecticut!





CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN THE JUNE CTVISIT PRIZE PACK!

The lucky winner of the June C-T-VISIT Prize Pack will receive:

A gift certificate for a one-day paddle board or kayak rental for four people at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak. Collinsville Canoe and Kayak is located on the Farmington River and is one of New England's largest specialty paddle sport shops. The shop offers retail sales, rentals, lessons and onsite access to Upper Mill Pond.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag and T-shirt.