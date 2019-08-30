The Weekend According to Mike August 29th-September 1st 2019

MUSIC:

Hootie and the Blowfish with The Barneake Ladies at The Xfinity Theater Hartford Saturday August 31st at 7:30 PM www.livenation.com

Shawn Mendes at Mohegan Sun Arena with Special Guest Alessia Cara August 30th & 31st 7:30PM $59.50-99.50 888-226-7711 or www.mogegansun.com

THEATER:

It's a parody of one of the most sought after tickets on Broadway- don't miss "Spamilton: An American Parody" presented by the Bushnell and playing at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through September 8th. Tickets $40-$55. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.org

FINAL WEEKEND!! "Because of Winn Dixie" continues at Goodspeed Operahouse and runs through Sunday September 1st. Tickets $29-$75. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In shows Ferdinand on Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie begins at sunset. $12 per car for Southington residents, $18 non-residents. Walk-Ins are $2. Food Vendors on site. 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. www.southingtondrive-in.org

FAIRS:

It's Fair Season! Here are this weekends!

The annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire kicks off its 21st season on Aug. 31 with a pet-themed weekend. Enjoy pet costumes and tricks contests, among other faire classics such as jousting and feasting on gigantic turkey legs. Hours are Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. $15; youth tickets (ages 7 to 15) are $10; and pets are $5. Children 6 and under are free. For Labor Day weekend only, all Lebanon residents are free on Saturday and children 15 and under are free on Sunday. The faire runs Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 14 and is also open Labor Day and Columbus Day. Tickets and more information at ctfaire.com

Haddam Neck Fair: Kick off Labor Day Weekend with helicopter rides, daily hula hoop shows and a 5K road race on Sept 1. at 9:30 a.m. — Pre-registration is $14 for adults and $12 for seniors (62 and over.)

26 Quarry Hill Road, East Hampton. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Admissions is $10 and weekend pass is $25. Seniors and military members are $9 per day and $22 for the weekend pass. Children 12 and under are free. Parking is free. www.haddamneckfair.com.

Woodstock Fair: Sure to attract thousands from far and wide, the fair has collaborated with Gov. Ned Lamont to host a 1969 Woodstock tribute ‘Battle of the Bands’ concert at 1 p.m. Beyond the concert, the fair will also return with its famed Barnyard Babies Birthing Center — meet baby ducks, llamas, goats and more with the mission of educating the public on farming and agriculture.

281 Route 169, Woodstock. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. Admission is $12. Seniors (65 and over) and active military with ID are $8. Children 10 and under are free. Parking is $5. www.woodstockfair.com.

Goshen Fair: Debuting this year is the New England Cup Lumberjack Championships at 11 a.m. on Sunday featuring the best lumberjacks from around the world. Fireworks are on Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

116 Old Middle St., Goshen. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Admission is $10. Seniors are $5 on Saturday only and children 12 and under are free. Enjoy a $1 off coupon valid on Monday only. www.goshenfair.org.

EVENTS:

The New England Food Truck Festival happens Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 at Mohegan’s winter parking lot. The annual food truck festival will feature more than 30 food trucks, live music, kids’ entertainment and more Hours are Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $8 at the entrance and children 6 and under are free. Discounted general admission tickets are available online. Early access tickets ($35) include one free beer or non-alcoholic beverage, one pre-selected item from select vendors and access to the festival an hour earlier. nefoodtruckfest.com.

Farm Day 2019 Saturday August 31st at Fish Family FarmCreamery and Dairy Farm, Bolton. Farm animals, bluegrass music, hayrides, bouncehousesfacepainting and all the ice cream you can eat! Admission is $8 for members and $10 for non members. 860 643 0949

Comedy Hypnotist Jim Spinnato is at Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan SunFriday August 30th tickets at www.mohegansun.com

Historic Festival 37 at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville runs Aug. 29 through Sept. 2. The event opens on Thursday with the 17-mile Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade through the local towns, and ends at a free street fair in Falls Village. Friday through Monday brings three days of vintage car racing, open paddocks, concession stands, book and poster signings, vintage hat showcases, the Harpoon beer tent, food trucks and vendors on The Midway, a Kids Club area, and a swap Meet with car parts and automotive collectibles. $50 Free for 16 and under, veterans and active military. Free general parking and free paddock access. limerock.com

It’s the first weekend of the corn maze at Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards, which this year honors Middletown native and reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano with four acres of corn, two miles of pathways in a challenging design, trivia questions that help you find your way through, plus corn cops to help guide you. Lyman Orchards is at 32 Reeds Gap Road. The corn maze, which opens Aug. 31 and runs through Nov. 3, is open Wednesday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10; children 4 to 12 are $5; 3 and under free. $1 of every admission is donated to the American Cancer Society. By the way, it’s also the final weekend of peach season at Lyman, and you can pick your own. lymanorchards.com

The 16th annual Farm Fest returns with old-fashioned fun for the entire family on Sept. 2 at Hilltop Farm, 1616 Mapleton Ave in Suffield. Pony rides, tug’o war, animal presentations and a tractor parade at noon. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but a $10 parking donation is suggested. Rain or shine. 860-758-0668. hilltopfarmsuffield.org.

The Comedy Craft Beer Tour stops Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at Hartford’s Hanging Hills Brewery. Comedians are Ryan Brauth, who has played both City Steam and Funnybone Hartford; Mike McCarthy, known as “The Comedy Barbarian"; and Giancarlo Biondino, a finalist in the CT Funniest Comic Competition. $20 ticket includes first beer. comedycraftbeer.com

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorite including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com