The Weekend According to Mike July 20-22nd 2018

MUSIC:

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival continues with Magical Movie Music Friday 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! Sit back, relax, and enjoy music from all of your favorite Academy Award-nominated films, including Chicago, The Godfather, Forrest Gump, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Amadeus and more. It will be a night of movie magic you won’t want to miss! Conducted by Adam Boyles.860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org

Miranda Lambert comes to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford with Little Big Town Friday at 8pm. Chris Brown Saturday night at 7PM Tickets $29 - $199. www.livenation.com 860-548-7370



Adam Ant Sunday night at The Ridgefield Playhouse 203-438-5795 ridgefieldplayhouse.com

THEATER:

"Oliver!" is on stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 8th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"In the Heights" takes the stage at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through July 29th. Tickets $40-$50. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.com

"The Queen Bees" plays the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through August 4th. The show features hit songs from the 60s including "Leader of the Pack" and My Boyfriend's Back." Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.org or 860-829-1248

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features The Princess Bride Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

EVENTS:

The free Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz will be held in Hartford's Bushnell Park from July 20-22. It combines local artists and internationally renowned musicians, all of whom will merge the sounds of Latin jazz, reggae, straight ahead and other upbeat styles.

Taste of Hartford’s summer edition returns through July 29, with prix-fixe menus at several city restaurants, which will serve multi-course meals (lunch, dinner, or both) for $20.18 or $30.18 (prices may vary).

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

The annual Connecticut Wine Festival returns to the Goshen Fairgrounds, 116 Old Middle St. (Route 63), July 21 and 22. The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. $40 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday. 860-216-6439, ctwine.com/wine-festival.

Mohegan Sun hosts the Sun Tequila Tasting July 20 in its Earth Ballroom from 8 to 11 p.m., featuring a variety of tequila samples, margaritas and Mexican fare, DJ and photo booth. Cost is $50. mohegansun.com.

The 41st annual sand sculpture contest will be at Walnut Beach in Milford on July 21, starting at 10 a.m. Registration is free but nonresidents must pay $15 to park. milfordarts.org.



Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. It's also a Princess Tea weekend! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... other Princess Tea weekends include August 19, September 23, October 21 and November 11.