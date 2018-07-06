Weekend According to Mike July 6th - 8th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:



Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville SUNDAY night at 7:30 tickets $49-89 888-226-7711 www.mohegansun.com



Little Anthony & The Imperials plays in the Wolf Den - a free show Saturday at 8pm. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711



Gloria Gaynor FREE show Friday night at Town Center Park Hamden

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival conintues with fun and music with Brass Transit - a tribute to the music of Chicago Friday 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! 860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org

THEATER:

Jerry Seinfeld at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday Jul 7, 8:00PM

tickets are $82.50 | $110 | $150 www.foxwoods.com

"Oliver!" is on stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 8th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features The Sandlot Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

EVENTS:

NEW ENGLAND SUMMER BEER FESTIVAL

JULY 6-8, 2018 | GOSHEN FAIRGROUNDS

116 Old Middle Street Goshen, CT 06756

http://www.nebeerfest.com

Christmas Wish Connecticut is one of the charities benefiting from this great event!

Berlin Freedom Fest 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm at Berlin Fairgrounds, 430 Beckley Rd, Berlin, CT 06037, USA

This family-friendly festival features midway rides and games, exciting sideshow acts under the big top, a demolition derby on Friday, favorite fair food, and fireworks Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Free festival admission includes the World of Wonders Show, starring sword swallowers, fire eaters, knife throwers, escape artists and more. Showtimes are 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm.

Price: Free admission and shows. $5 event parking. $10 demolition derby admission, Ride cost varies.

dreamlandamusements.com

Club Corvette of Connecticut will hold its 26th Annual Corvette Show on Sunday, July 8 at Moroso Performance Products in Guilford, Conn. The public is invited to come and experience in person the quintessential American sports car and its rich history. Gates open at 9:00 a.m. Admission is $5.00 per person, children under 12 are free. Vendors will be on site offering Corvette and automotive memorabilia for sale; a variety of foods, beverages and other refreshments are also available for purchase. http://clubcorvettect.com/home/news-and-events/annual-car-show/26th-annu...

Mead, Fair Maidens, Malevelent Goblins and Orcs - its all at the MidSummer Renaaisaance Faire in Ansonia's Warsaw Park Saturday 11am to 6:30pm PLUS evening performances at 7 & 9pm and Sunday 11am to 6:30pm. $15 Adults, $10 children ages 10-14, $5 ages 5-8. www.mfrenfaire.com

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Princess Tea dates are July 15, August 19, September 23, October 21 and November 11. The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org