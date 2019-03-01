Weekend According to Mike March 1st - 3rd

*****The Lite 100.5 WRCH Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch comes to you LIVE from the CT Convention Center with the 72nd Annual Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show Sunday 10am to Noon. Stop by and say Good Morning to Greg Roche! Admission $12. www.cthomeshow.com*****

*****Lite 100.5 WRCH's Joan Dylan is your Emcee for an awards ceremony and reception honoring the best art work submitted to this year’s National Arts show. The event is Saturday 1-3pm at Capital Community College, 950 Main Street, Hartford. The National Arts Program provides materials and funding for this visual art exhibit including awards for winning work totaling $3,450. This event is FREE. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, the reception will be held the following Saturday.)****

MUSIC:

Sister Hazel is on stage in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Saturday 8pm. This show is free. www.mohegansun.com

Alan Parsons Project plays Fox Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $35. www.foxwoods.com

Procol Harum visits the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday 8pm. Tickets $75. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

THEATER:

"Detroit '67" takes on racial inequality and features music from Motown. It plays Hartford Stage now through March 10th. Tickets $25-$90. www.HartfordStage.org or 860-527-5151

"The Revolutionists" continues at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through March 10th. www.playhouseonpark.org

"Love Letters" starring Barbara Eden & Hal Linden stops at the Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday 7:30pm. Tickets $67.50. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

Darci Lynne & Friends come to Foxwoods Grand Theater Saturday 7pm. Tickets $33-$65. www.foxwoods.com

Hartt Dance Division presents "Fleeting Moments" a Spring Senior Dance Concert Friday 7:30pm and Saturday 2 & 7:30pm in the Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford. Tickets $15. 860-768-4228 or www.hartford.edu/tickets

EVENTS:

The CT Convention Center is the place for the 72nd Annual Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show Friday 3-8pm, Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. HBRA Design Cafe, Exhibitors, Student Design Competition and more! Admission $12. www.cthomeshow.com

The New England Black Wolves battle the Colorado Mammoth Sunday 1pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15-$57. www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Penguins Saturday 7:30pm vs. the Penguins on Military Appreciation Night. Also the first 2,000 fans receive free socks! courtesy of NBC Connecticut! Tickets $20-$45. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Real Bodies at The Cconnecticut Science Center.This traveling exhibition, which runs March 1 to June 30, uses real human specimens to explore the complex inner workings of the human form and how elements such as breathing, hunger, the rhythm of the heart, and other essential body functions have cultural and emotional significance. Admission is included with general admission or membership. ctsciencecenter.org

Maple Days begin March 2 and run every Friday and Saturday from 9:30 to 4 p.m. at Old Sturbridge Village. Included in museum admission, which is $28, $26 senior, $14 students, free for 3 and younger. osv.org. Plymouth’s maple festival on the town green is March 2 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In addition to maple-sugaring demos, there will be maple foods, games, arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt, horse-drawn wagon rides and live music. Free. plymouthhistoricalsociety.org.



The 23rd annual Old Saybrook Chili Fest on March 2 at noon on the Old Saybrook town green features a communitywide, friendly competition with chili from more than 20 chefs. The top three winning chilis will be honored with a donation to the charity of their choice. Ballots are $10 each and can be purchased at Ballot Stations along Main Street during the event, and in advance at the Chamber of Commerce office. oldsaybrookchamber.com.

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.