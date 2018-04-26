What's Up @ The Bushnell
April 26, 2018
Paul Marte from The Bushnell stopped by to talk to Allan, Mike & Mary about all the amazing upcoming shows!
The Illusionists, Love Never Dies, Stunt Dogs and MORE!!!!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
27 Apr
Mary Scanlon @ Sleep Number West Hartford Sleep Number
28 Apr
Mansfield Tag Sale Trail Mansfield Town Community Center
28 Apr
Mike Stacy @ Farmington Bank Shred Day Farmington Bank
28 Apr
Healthy Kids Day Wilson-Gray YMCA Youth Family Center
28 Apr
Dining & Dancing in the Dark Bond Ballroom